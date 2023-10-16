The New York Rangers (1-1) and Arizona Coyotes (1-0) meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS. The Rangers fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Rangers vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers were victorious in 13 of their 22 games (59.1%) when listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter last season, New York won 62.5% of its games (5-3).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Rangers have a 69.2% chance to win.

Last season, New York and its opponent combined to outscore Monday's over/under of 6.5 goals 37 times.

Rangers vs Coyotes Additional Info

Rangers vs. Coyotes Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 225 (27th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 295 (24th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 45 (23rd) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 81 (32nd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the league.

Defensively, New York was one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals New York recorded last season ranked 13th in the NHL (on 245 chances).

The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.

New York scored eight shorthanded goals last season.

The Rangers had the league's 13th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (81.17%).

The Rangers had the 19th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 49.1%.

New York scored on 10.6% of its shots as a team (ninth in league).

The Rangers secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

