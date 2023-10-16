The soccer schedule on Monday is sure to please. The contests include Azerbaijan squaring off against Austria in a 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying match.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Azerbaijan vs Austria

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Greece vs Netherlands

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Luxembourg vs Slovakia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Belgium vs Sweden

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Iceland vs Liechtenstein

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!