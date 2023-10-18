Liberty vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Finals Game 4
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
In Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty will be eyeing a win against Las Vegas Aces.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Aces Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-5.5)
|168.5
|-225
|+185
Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 21-26-0 ATS this season.
- The Aces have put together a 25-22-0 record against the spread this year.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 16-21.
- So far this season, 28 out of the Liberty's 47 games have hit the over.
- Aces games have gone over the point total 26 out of 47 times this season.
