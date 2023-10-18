In Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty will be eyeing a win against Las Vegas Aces.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Aces Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-5.5) 168.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Liberty are 21-26-0 ATS this season.

The Aces have put together a 25-22-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 16-21.

So far this season, 28 out of the Liberty's 47 games have hit the over.

Aces games have gone over the point total 26 out of 47 times this season.

