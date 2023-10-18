Liberty vs. Aces Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under for WNBA Finals Game 4 - October 18
The New York Liberty will host the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)
- Over/Under: 169.5
Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction
Prediction: Aces 85 Liberty 84
Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces
- Pick ATS: Aces (+4.5)
- Pick OU: Over (169.5)
Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights
- New York has put together a 35-6 record in games when it was favored on the moneyline (winning 85.4% of those games).
- The Liberty have gone 34-5 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (87.2%).
- Against the spread, New York is 21-26-0 this year.
- The Liberty's ATS record as 4.5-point favorites or more is 17-21.
- New York has seen 28 of its 47 games hit the over.
- The average point total in Liberty games this season is 169.8, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Liberty are giving up 80.6 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well on offense, putting up 89.2 points per game (second-best).
- When it comes to rebounding, things are clicking for New York, who is averaging 37.9 boards per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33 boards per contest (third-best).
- The Liberty, who are seventh in the league with 13.5 turnovers per game, are forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.
- The Liberty are dominating when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (11.1 per game) and best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.4%).
- The Liberty are ceding 7.5 threes per game (fifth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.1% (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 57.6% two-pointers (accounting for 65.5% of the team's baskets) and 42.4% threes (34.5%).
