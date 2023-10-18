The New York Liberty will host the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Over/Under: 169.5

Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 85 Liberty 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces

Pick ATS: Aces (+4.5)

Aces (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (169.5)

Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

New York has put together a 35-6 record in games when it was favored on the moneyline (winning 85.4% of those games).

The Liberty have gone 34-5 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (87.2%).

Against the spread, New York is 21-26-0 this year.

The Liberty's ATS record as 4.5-point favorites or more is 17-21.

New York has seen 28 of its 47 games hit the over.

The average point total in Liberty games this season is 169.8, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are giving up 80.6 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well on offense, putting up 89.2 points per game (second-best).

When it comes to rebounding, things are clicking for New York, who is averaging 37.9 boards per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33 boards per contest (third-best).

The Liberty, who are seventh in the league with 13.5 turnovers per game, are forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Liberty are dominating when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (11.1 per game) and best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.4%).

The Liberty are ceding 7.5 threes per game (fifth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.1% (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 57.6% two-pointers (accounting for 65.5% of the team's baskets) and 42.4% threes (34.5%).

