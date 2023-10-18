The New York Liberty (32-8) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they ready for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Liberty will try for another victory over the Aces after an 87-73 win on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Chelsea Gray Out Foot 15.3 4 7.3 Kiah Stokes Out Foot 2.2 5.9 0.6

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart puts up 23 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also putting up 3.8 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot posts a team-leading 8.1 assists per contest. She is also averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the floor.

Jonquel Jones puts up 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Betnijah Laney is putting up 12.8 points, 2.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -5.5 168.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.