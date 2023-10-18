In Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty will host the Las Vegas Aces.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Aces

New York averages 89.2 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 80.3 Las Vegas gives up.

This season, New York has a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots Las Vegas' opponents have knocked down.

In games the Liberty shoot better than 42.6% from the field, they are 26-3 overall.

New York's 37.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than opponents of Las Vegas have shot from deep (34.3%).

The Liberty have assembled a 22-3 record in games this season when the team hits more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Las Vegas rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 3.1 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Liberty have been scoring 83.9 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 89.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

New York has been more porous on the defensive side of the ball lately, giving up 84.6 points per game during its last 10 outings compared to the 80.6 points per game its opponents average in the 2023 season.

During their last 10 contests, the Liberty are making 1.6 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.5 compared to 11.1 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (32.9% compared to 37.4% season-long).

