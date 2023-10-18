CUSA opponents will clash when the New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) battle the UTEP Miners (2-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is New Mexico State vs. UTEP?

  • Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: El Paso, Texas
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: UTEP 24, New Mexico State 23
  • New Mexico State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.
  • UTEP has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.
  • The Miners have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 60.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UTEP (+3)
  • New Mexico State has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Aggies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • UTEP has covered the spread twice this season.
  • This season, the Miners have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
  • New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to go over Wednesday's over/under of 47.5 points three times this season.
  • There has been just one game featuring UTEP this season with more combined scoring than Wednesday's point total of 47.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 47.7 points per game, 0.2 points more than the point total of 47.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.1 46.5 54.2
Implied Total AVG 28.6 27 29.7
ATS Record 2-2-1 1-1-0 1-1-1
Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-0-0 0-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

UTEP

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.4 52.5 48.9
Implied Total AVG 27.6 28.3 27
ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0
Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

