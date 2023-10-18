Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty (32-8) play at home against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 18. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET.

New York's most recent game ended in a win over Las Vegas 87-73 at home. Jonquel Jones (27 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Stewart (20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 50 FG%) led the way for the Liberty. Kelsey Plum (29 PTS, 2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and Wilson (16 PTS, 11 REB, 25 FG%) were the top performers for the Aces.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-225 to win)

Liberty (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Aces (+185 to win)

Aces (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are allowing 80.6 points per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well offensively, scoring 89.2 points per contest (second-best).

New York has been thriving in terms of rebounding this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (37.9) and third-best in boards allowed per contest (33).

With 24.1 assists per game, the Liberty rank best in the league in the category.

New York ranks worst in the WNBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.5 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Liberty, who are draining 11.1 threes per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.4% from downtown (best).

New York is ceding 7.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.1% (fifth-ranked) from three-point land.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been better offensively at home, where they average 90 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 88.5 per game. Defensively, they are slightly worse at home, where they surrender 81.2 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow their opponents to score 79.9 per game.

When playing at home, New York averages the exact number of rebounds as on the road (37.9), while it allows its opponents to grab 0.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.7 at home, 33.3 on the road).

On average, the Liberty assist on more shots at home than on the road (24.7 at home, 23.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen New York commit more turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (13.2). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (11.9).

This year, the Liberty are averaging 11.7 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.6 on the road (while making 38.6% from deep in home games compared to 36.2% on the road).

This year, New York is averaging 7.8 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 7.1 on the road (while conceding 34.4% shooting from distance in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty are 35-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.4% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Liberty have gone 32-5 (86.5%).

New York's record against the spread is 21-26-0.

Against the spread as 5.5-point favorites or more, New York is 16-21.

The Liberty have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

