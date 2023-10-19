The New York Rangers, Adam Fox among them, face the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Fox's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Fox vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fox Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Fox had a plus-minus of +28, and averaged 24:22 on the ice.

He had a goal in 12 games last season through 82 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 46 of 82 games last season, Fox had an assist -- and 11 of those games included multiple assists.

Fox's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fox has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fox Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, conceding 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.

Their goal differential (-13) ranked 22nd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.