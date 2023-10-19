The New York Rangers, Alexis Lafreniere included, will play the Nashville Predators on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Lafreniere available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Lafreniere's plus-minus last season was +10, in 15:02 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 15 times last season in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lafreniere had an assist in 18 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists five times.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

Defensively, the Predators gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-13) ranked 22nd in the league.

