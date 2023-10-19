Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Looking to bet on Panarin's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Artemi Panarin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Panarin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Panarin averaged 19:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +4.

In 23 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and four of those games included multiple goals.

In 42 of 82 games last season, Panarin had an assist -- and 15 of those games included multiple assists.

Panarin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -13.

