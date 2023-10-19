Blake Wheeler will be in action when the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators face off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Wheeler's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Blake Wheeler vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 72 games last season, Wheeler averaged 16:21 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -3.

He scored a goal in a game 13 times last season over 72 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Wheeler had an assist in 32 of 72 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

He has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Wheeler going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, conceding 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.

Their goal differential (-13) ranked 22nd in the league.

