The New York Rangers, with Chris Kreider, take the ice Thursday against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kreider in that upcoming Rangers-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Chris Kreider vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kreider Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Kreider averaged 17:44 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +21.

In 30 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and six of those games included multiple goals.

Kreider had an assist in 17 of 79 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

He has an implied probability of 61.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -13.

