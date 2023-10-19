The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Cortland County, New York this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cortland County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Tully JrSr High School at Cortland Senior High School