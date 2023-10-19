New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Erie County, New York this week, we've got the information.
Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Clarence Senior High School at Mckinley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
South Park High School at Health Sciences Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amherst Senior High School at Sweet Home Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Amherst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal O'Hara High School at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cattaraugus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jamestown High School at Orchard Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- Conference: Erie County 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dohn Community at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutchinson Central Technical High School at Bennett School of Innovative Technology
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Conference: Buffalo 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
