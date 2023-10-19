The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Erie County, New York this week, we've got the information.

Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Clarence Senior High School at Mckinley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

South Park High School at Health Sciences Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Amherst Senior High School at Sweet Home Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Amherst, NY

Amherst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal O'Hara High School at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cattaraugus, NY

Cattaraugus, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Jamestown High School at Orchard Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Conference: Erie County 1

Erie County 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dohn Community at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21

2:00 PM ET on October 21 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutchinson Central Technical High School at Bennett School of Innovative Technology