Filip Chytil and the New York Rangers will play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Considering a bet on Chytil? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Filip Chytil vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Chytil Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Chytil averaged 13:15 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +15.

He had a goal in 19 of 74 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

Chytil had an assist in a game 21 times last season over 74 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Chytil's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Chytil going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Chytil Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

Their -13 goal differential ranked 22nd in the league.

