The New York Rangers, Kaapo Kakko among them, play the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Kakko's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kaapo Kakko vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Kakko Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Kakko had a plus-minus of +12, and averaged 15:18 on the ice.

He had a goal in 18 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Kakko had an assist in 18 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

He has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Kakko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kakko Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, allowing 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.

Their -13 goal differential ranked 22nd in the league.

