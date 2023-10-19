Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will meet the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Zibanejad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Zibanejad averaged 19:57 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +25.

He had a goal in 30 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

Zibanejad had an assist in 40 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 11 of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

Defensively, the Predators gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

They had the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -13.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.