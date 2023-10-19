If you reside in Onondaga County, New York and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Tully JrSr High School at Cortland Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 19

6:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Cortland, NY

Cortland, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Skaneateles Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY Conference: Onondaga - Liberty National

Onondaga - Liberty National How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas R. Proctor High School at Cicero-North Syracuse High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cicero, NY

Cicero, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Grimes Senior High School at Thousand Islands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Clayton, NY

Clayton, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Liverpool High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Manlius, NY

Manlius, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Marcellus, NY

Marcellus, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saranac Lake Senior High School at Peru Senior High School