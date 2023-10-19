New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
If you reside in Onondaga County, New York and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tully JrSr High School at Cortland Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Cortland, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Skaneateles Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Conference: Onondaga - Liberty National
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas R. Proctor High School at Cicero-North Syracuse High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cicero, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Grimes Senior High School at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clayton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liverpool High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac Lake Senior High School at Peru Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Peru, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
