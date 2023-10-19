The injury report for the New York Rangers (2-1) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (1-3) currently has only one player. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Defensively, New York was one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights (2022-23)

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

Nashville's total of 236 goals conceded (2.9 per game) was 12th in the NHL.

Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.

Rangers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-190) Predators (+155) 6

