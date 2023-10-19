Rangers vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 19
The injury report for the New York Rangers (2-1) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (1-3) currently has only one player. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rangers vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Defensively, New York was one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- Nashville's total of 236 goals conceded (2.9 per game) was 12th in the NHL.
- Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.
Rangers vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-190)
|Predators (+155)
|6
