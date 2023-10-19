Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Nashville Predators (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Rangers-Predators matchup can be watched on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rangers vs Predators Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the league.

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers put up last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 power-play chances.

The Rangers had the league's seventh-best power-play conversion rate (24.08%).

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 57 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 60 72 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 42 64 64 55 56.1% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 51.6%

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.

The Predators' power-play percentage (17.6) put them 27th in the league.

Predators Key Players