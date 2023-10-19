The New York Rangers (2-1), coming off a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes, host the Nashville Predators (1-3) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Predators were defeated by the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 in their most recent game.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Rangers 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-190)

Rangers (-190) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Predators Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers were 47-22-13 overall and 10-14-24 in overtime matchups last season.

New York was 11-9-11 (33 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times last season the Rangers ended a game with just one goal, they had a 2-9-2 record, picking up six points.

New York took 19 points from the 22 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (4-7-11 record).

The Rangers scored more than two goals in 50 games (44-5-1, 89 points).

In the 34 games when New York scored a lone power-play goal, it went 24-7-3 to record 51 points.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, New York was 28-16-4 (60 points).

The Rangers were outshot by their opponent in 39 games, going 22-7-10 to record 54 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 15th 31.5 Shots 29.5 23rd 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 7th 24.08% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 13th 81.17% Penalty Kill % 82.55% 6th

Rangers vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

