The New York Rangers (2-1) and Nashville Predators (1-3) play at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Rangers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-190) Predators (+155) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

Last season, the Rangers went 13-9 in games they played as moneyline favorites.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter last season, New York won 62.5% of its games (5-3).

The Rangers' implied moneyline win probability is 65.5% in this matchup.

A total of 44 New York games last season went over Thursday's over/under of 6 goals.

Rangers vs Predators Additional Info

Rangers vs. Predators Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 223 (28th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 236 (12th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 44 (24th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers ranked 12th in the league last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

New York conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals New York recorded last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 chances.

The Rangers had the league's seventh-best power-play conversion rate (24.08%).

New York scored eight shorthanded goals last season (11th among all NHL squads).

The Rangers' 81.17% penalty-kill success rate ranked 13th in the league.

The Rangers won 49.1% of their faceoffs to rank 19th in the NHL.

New York scored on 10.6% of its shots (ninth in league).

The Rangers secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

