The New York Rangers host the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Chris Kreider, who has five points (four goals, one assist) and plays an average of 17:07 per game.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 1 0 1 4 at Sabres Oct. 12 2 1 3 3

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Adam Fox has picked up four points (1.3 per game), scoring zero goals and adding four assists.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 12 0 1 1 0

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Artemi Panarin's four points this season have come via one goal and three assists.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Oct. 12 1 1 2 3

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Ryan O'Reilly has collected one goal and two assists in four games for Nashville, good for three points.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 12 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Oct. 10 1 1 2 4

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Filip Forsberg has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with zero goals and three assists.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 12 0 0 0 5 at Lightning Oct. 10 0 2 2 6

