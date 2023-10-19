How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) head into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game winning streak.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Saints vs. Jaguars Insights
- This year, the Saints average just 2.1 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Jaguars allow (20.3).
- This year Jacksonville racks up 7.7 more points per game (23.7) than New Orleans gives up (16).
- The Saints rack up 33.2 fewer yards per game (312.5), than the Jaguars allow per matchup (345.7).
- Jacksonville racks up 59 more yards per game (337.3) than New Orleans gives up (278.3).
- This season, the Saints rush for 20.5 more yards per game (95.8) than the Jaguars allow per outing (75.3).
- This season Jacksonville runs for 17.2 more yards per game (113.5) than New Orleans allows (96.3).
- This year, the Saints have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (15).
- Jacksonville has eight giveaways this season, while New Orleans has 10 takeaways.
Saints Home Performance
- The Saints score 12.5 points per game at home (5.7 less than their overall average), and give up 20.5 at home (4.5 more than overall).
- At home, the Saints rack up 274 yards per game and give up 319. That's less than they gain overall (312.5), but more than they allow (278.3).
- At home, New Orleans racks up 204.5 passing yards per game and concedes 210. That's less than it gains overall (216.7), and more than it allows (182).
- The Saints accumulate 69.5 rushing yards per game at home (26.3 less than their overall average), and give up 109 at home (12.7 more than overall).
- The Saints convert 40% of third downs in home games (2.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 37% at home (4.9% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Tampa Bay
|L 26-9
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at New England
|W 34-0
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Houston
|L 20-13
|FOX
|10/19/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|FOX
Jaguars Away Performance
- In road games, the Jaguars score 28 points per game and concede 20.5. That is more than they score (23.7) and give up (20.3) overall.
- The Jaguars rack up 408 yards per game in away games (70.7 more than their overall average), and give up 334 in away games (11.7 less than overall).
- Jacksonville's average passing yards gained (257.5) and conceded (287) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 223.8 and 270.3, respectively.
- On the road, the Jaguars rack up 150.5 rushing yards per game and give up 47. That's more than they gain overall (113.5), and less than they allow (75.3).
- On the road, the Jaguars convert 43.3% of third downs and allow 29.2% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (36.1%), and less than they allow (39.5%).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Atlanta
|W 23-7
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|at Buffalo
|W 25-20
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|Indianapolis
|W 37-20
|CBS
|10/19/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.