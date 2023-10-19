Tulsa vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 19
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) and the Rice Owls (3-3) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Hurricane favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. Rice matchup in this article.
Tulsa vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tulsa vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulsa Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulsa (-2.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulsa (-2.5)
|57.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tulsa vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Tulsa has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Rice has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Owls have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.