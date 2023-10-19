The New York Rangers, Vincent Trocheck among them, face the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Trocheck's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Trocheck averaged 19:18 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +3.

He scored a goal in a game 20 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Trocheck had an assist in 34 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

Trocheck's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-13) ranked 22nd in the league.

