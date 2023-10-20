The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Broome County, New York this week, we've got the information.

Broome County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Whitney Point Senior High School at Watkins Glen Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Watkins Glen, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Dryden Senior High School at Susquehanna Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Conklin, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Johnson City Senior High School at Maine-Endwell High School