New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chemung County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Chemung County, New York, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Chemung County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Corning-Painted Post High School at Elmira High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Elmira, NY
- Conference: Southern Tier - West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.