New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Clinton County, New York this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Gouverneur High School at Beekmantown Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: West Chazy, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
AuSable Valley Central High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
