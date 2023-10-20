If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Dutchess County, New York this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Cortland County
  • Onondaga County

    • Dutchess County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Rhinebeck Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Rhinebeck, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Red Hook Senior High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Staatsburg, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.