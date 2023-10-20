New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Essex County, New York has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Essex County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Tupper Lake Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ticonderoga, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Moriah Senior High School at Saranac High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Saranac, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
