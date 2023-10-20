Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Herkimer County, New York this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Oneida Senior High School at Central Valley Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Ilion, NY

Ilion, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Herkimer Senior High School at Beaver River Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Beaver Falls, NY

Beaver Falls, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

West Canada Valley Senior High School at Cooperstown Senior High School