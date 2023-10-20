Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Herkimer County, New York this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Onondaga County
  • Cortland County

    • Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Oneida Senior High School at Central Valley Academy

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Ilion, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Herkimer Senior High School at Beaver River Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Beaver Falls, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    West Canada Valley Senior High School at Cooperstown Senior High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Cooperstown, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.