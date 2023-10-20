New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Herkimer County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Herkimer County, New York this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Oneida Senior High School at Central Valley Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ilion, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herkimer Senior High School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
West Canada Valley Senior High School at Cooperstown Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Cooperstown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
