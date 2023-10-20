If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Montgomery County, New York this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Onondaga County
  • Cortland County

    • Montgomery County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Lake George Senior High School at Canajoharie Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Canajoharie, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.