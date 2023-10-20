New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Orange County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Port Jervis Senior High School at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornwall Central High School at Goshen Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Goshen, NY
- Conference: Orange County 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.