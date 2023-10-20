In Rensselaer County, New York, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Rensselaer County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Hoosick Falls Senior High School at Whitehall Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Whitehall, NY

Whitehall, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Tamarac Senior High School at Granville Senior High School