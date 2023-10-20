New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rensselaer County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Rensselaer County, New York, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Rensselaer County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Hoosick Falls Senior High School at Whitehall Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Whitehall, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tamarac Senior High School at Granville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Granville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.