New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Schenectady County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Schenectady County, New York this week? We have the information here.
Schenectady County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Mohonasen Senior High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Burnt Hills, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niskayuna High School at South Glens Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: South Glens Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
