Want to know how to stream high school football games in Suffolk County, New York this week? We have what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Bayport-Blue Point High School at Center Moriches High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 20

5:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Center Moriches, NY

Center Moriches, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Miller Place High School at Mount Sinai Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mount Sinai, NY

Mount Sinai, NY Conference: A-6

A-6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Half Hollow Hills High School West at Smithtown High School West

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Smithtown, NY

Smithtown, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

West Babylon Senior High School at Deer Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Deer Park, NY

Deer Park, NY Conference: A-4

A-4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westhampton Beach Senior High School at Kings Park High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Kings Park, NY

Kings Park, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Sayville High School at Comsewogue Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Port Jefferson Station, NY

Port Jefferson Station, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School at East Hampton High School