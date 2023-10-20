New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Suffolk County, New York this week? We have what you need here.
Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bayport-Blue Point High School at Center Moriches High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Center Moriches, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miller Place High School at Mount Sinai Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mount Sinai, NY
- Conference: A-6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Half Hollow Hills High School West at Smithtown High School West
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Smithtown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Babylon Senior High School at Deer Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Deer Park, NY
- Conference: A-4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westhampton Beach Senior High School at Kings Park High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kings Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sayville High School at Comsewogue Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Port Jefferson Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School at East Hampton High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: East Hampton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
