New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ulster County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Ulster County, New York this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ulster County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Port Jervis Senior High School at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School at East Hampton High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: East Hampton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
