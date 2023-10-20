Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Ulster County, New York this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Ulster County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Port Jervis Senior High School at New Paltz Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20

6:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: New Paltz, NY

New Paltz, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School at East Hampton High School