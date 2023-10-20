This week, there's high school football on the docket in Washington County, New York. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Washington County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Hoosick Falls Senior High School at Whitehall Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Whitehall, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tamarac Senior High School at Granville Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Granville, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

