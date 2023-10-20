New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Washington County, New York. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Washington County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Hoosick Falls Senior High School at Whitehall Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Whitehall, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tamarac Senior High School at Granville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Granville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
