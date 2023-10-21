The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Adam Fox score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

Fox has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

Fox has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

