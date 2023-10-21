Adam Fox will be among those on the ice Saturday when his New York Rangers play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Fox available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Adam Fox vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Fox Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Fox has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 22:57 on the ice per game.

Fox has a goal in one of his four games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Fox has a point in all four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of four games this season, Fox has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Fox's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fox going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Fox Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 5 Points 2 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

