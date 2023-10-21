Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Albany (NY) Great Danes and Rhode Island Rams go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Great Danes. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-15.6) 50.8 Albany (NY) 33, Rhode Island 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 CAA Predictions

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Great Danes games.

Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)

The Rams put together an 8-3-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, six Rams games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Great Danes vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Albany (NY) 25.7 21.0 32.5 11.5 23.0 24.8 Rhode Island 30.4 26.9 33.7 21.3 28.0 31.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.