Albany (NY) vs. Rhode Island Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Albany (NY) Great Danes and Rhode Island Rams go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Great Danes. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Albany (NY) vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Albany (NY) (-15.6)
|50.8
|Albany (NY) 33, Rhode Island 18
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)
- The Great Danes went 5-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Great Danes games.
Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)
- The Rams put together an 8-3-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, six Rams games hit the over.
Great Danes vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Albany (NY)
|25.7
|21.0
|32.5
|11.5
|23.0
|24.8
|Rhode Island
|30.4
|26.9
|33.7
|21.3
|28.0
|31.0
