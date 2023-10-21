The Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Rhode Island Rams (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in a CAA clash.

Albany (NY) ranks 83rd in total offense (324.1 yards per game) and 37th in total defense (320.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Rhode Island ranks 31st in the FCS with 30.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 61st with 26.9 points surrendered per game on defense.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Albany (NY) vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Rhode Island 324.1 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.7 (11th) 320.3 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.7 (89th) 103.3 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.3 (93rd) 220.9 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.4 (8th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 1,524 yards (217.7 ypg) to lead Albany (NY), completing 55.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Griffin Woodell has racked up 291 yards on 60 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught 14 passes for 126 yards (18.0 per game) and four touchdowns through the air.

This season, Nate Larkins has carried the ball 59 times for 218 yards (31.1 per game).

Brevin Easton's team-high 318 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 31 targets) with three touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 299 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marqeese Dietz has compiled 24 catches for 205 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill has compiled 2,037 yards (291.0 yards per game) while completing 58.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Den McKenzie, has carried the ball 56 times for 327 yards (46.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Gabe Sloat has racked up 197 yards (on 51 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 19 passes for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Kahtero Summers' 588 receiving yards (84.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 30 catches on 39 targets with four touchdowns.

Marquis Buchanan has 24 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 413 yards (59.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Darius Savedge's 36 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 399 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Albany (NY) or Rhode Island gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.