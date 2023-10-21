The New York Rangers' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alexis Lafreniere light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lafreniere stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Lafreniere scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Lafreniere has zero points on the power play.

Lafreniere averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.