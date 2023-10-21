In the contest between the LSU Tigers and Army Black Knights on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Army vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Army (+32.5) Under (59.5) LSU 44, Army 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 FBS Independent Predictions

Army Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on LSU vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Black Knights have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

The Black Knights have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average over/under for Army games this season is 13.7 less points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Every Tigers game has gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 59.5, 0.1 points fewer than the average total in LSU games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Black Knights vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.3 30.3 51.3 19.7 46.3 36 Army 24.5 20.2 27 15.3 22 25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.