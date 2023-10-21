The Army Black Knights (2-4) visit the No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

While LSU ranks 21st-worst in the FBS in total defense with 423.9 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation on offense, as the Tigers rank second-best in the FBS (550.6 yards per game). In terms of total yards, Army ranks 104th in the FBS (340.2 total yards per game) and 51st on the other side of the ball (350.3 total yards allowed per contest).

For more details on this contest, continue reading.

Army vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Army vs. LSU Key Statistics

Army LSU 340.2 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 550.6 (1st) 350.3 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.9 (118th) 196.7 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.6 (10th) 143.5 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336 (7th) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 712 yards (118.7 ypg) to lead Army, completing 54.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 416 yards (69.3 ypg) on 100 carries with three touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has run for 191 yards across 47 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston has totaled nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 266 (44.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has two touchdowns.

Noah Short has caught 15 passes and compiled 223 receiving yards (37.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds has racked up 68 reciving yards (11.3 ypg) this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 2,295 yards (327.9 ypg) on 152-of-208 passing with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 515 rushing yards on 86 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 585 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Malik Nabers' 860 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 74 times and has collected 52 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 39 passes while averaging 87.1 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 281 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

