The No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2), with college football's 10th-ranked run game, battle the Army Black Knights (2-4) and their 20th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are massive, 30.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 57.5 points.

Army vs. LSU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium

Army vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Army Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-30.5) 57.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel LSU (-29.5) 57.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Army vs. LSU Betting Trends

  • Army has won two games against the spread this season.
  • LSU has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

