Army vs. LSU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2), with college football's 10th-ranked run game, battle the Army Black Knights (2-4) and their 20th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are massive, 30.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 57.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Army matchup.
Army vs. LSU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
Army vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-30.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|LSU (-29.5)
|57.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Army vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Army has won two games against the spread this season.
- LSU has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.
