The No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2) bring the seventh-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (2-4), who have the No. 14 passing defense, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are massive, 32.5-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 59.5 points.

LSU has struggled defensively, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS (423.9 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks second-best, yielding an average of 550.6 yards per game. In terms of total yards, Army ranks 104th in the FBS (340.2 total yards per game) and 50th on defense (350.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Army vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

LSU vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -32.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Army Recent Performance

Offensively, the Black Knights are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 263.7 yards per game (-113-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 408 (89th-ranked).

The Black Knights are -111-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (13.3 per game) and 16th-worst in points conceded (25).

Army is -116-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (109.3 per game), and 71st in passing yards conceded (181.7).

The Black Knights are 21st-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (154.3), and -108-worst in rushing yards allowed (226.3).

In their past three games, the Black Knights have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Army's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Two of Army's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Army has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

Army has entered five games this season as the underdog by or more and is in those contests.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 712 passing yards (118.7 per game) while completing 54.5% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 416 yards (69.3 ypg) on 100 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has collected 191 yards (on 47 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston's 266 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has nine receptions on 20 targets with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has caught 15 passes and compiled 223 receiving yards (37.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds' nine targets have resulted in five grabs for 68 yards.

Jimmy Ciarlo leads the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and 20 tackles.

Leo Lowin is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 32 tackles.

Max DiDomenico leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 20 tackles and one pass defended.

