Can we count on Artemi Panarin finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)

Panarin stats and insights

Panarin has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

