Will Artemi Panarin Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 21?
Can we count on Artemi Panarin finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)
Panarin stats and insights
- Panarin has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
